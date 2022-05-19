Multiple Crashes in Same Location in Virden Sends One To Hospital Yesterday Morning

Two car crashes at the same location on Illinois Route 4 in Macoupin County yesterday morning backed up traffic.

Illinois State Police District 18 reports that at approximately 7AM yesterday morning on Illinois Route 4 just north of Meadowlark Lane in Virden, an unnamed vehicle with an unidentified driver was traveling south on Illinois Route 4 just north of Bob-O-Link Street in Virden. A second and third vehicle were stopped in the southbound lane waiting for a vehicle to make a left hand turn. The first vehicle failed to stop in time and struck the third vehicle in the rear, causing a chain reaction.

No injuries were reported in this initial crash.

A short time later, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 4 north of Meadowlark Lane in Virden and had stopped due to the previous crash in the southbound lanes. A second vehicle in the northbound lanes lost control on the wet pavement and went sideways, striking the vehicle in the northbound lane in the rear. The driver of the vehicle that had slipped sideways was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the unit struck in the rear did not report any injuries.

ISP District 18 has released no further information on the vehicles or the drivers at this time.