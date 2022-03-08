Multiple Departments Battle Blaze at Oasis Bar & Grill in Carrollton

A well-known Carrollton eating and drinking establishment burned overnight.

Fire departments from Carrollton, Greenfield, Roodhouse, White Hall, and Jerseyville responded to The Oasis at approximately 11:30 last night and battled an intense blaze throughout the night. Upon arrival to the scene, the building was fully engulfed. Fire could be seen through the roof at the rear of the building in several areas.

Carrollton Fire Chief Tim Thaxton told Riverbender that the establishment is a complete loss. Firefighters remained on the scene throughout the night and into this morning suppressing hot spots.

The nearby Sierra Motel escaped damage. According to Thaxton, suppression efforts during high winds were able to save the neighboring business from any fire damages.

This is a developing story.