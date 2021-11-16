Multiple Departments Respond to Early Morning Fire at PORTA High School

No one was injured after a fire broke out at an area high school early this morning.

A custodian at PORTA High School in Petersburg called 911 at approximately 5:44 am and reported smoke inside the school that was possibly coming from the woodshop area.

According to a report by the Menard County Sheriff’s Department, the Petersburg Rural and City Fire Departments along with the Menard County Rescue Squad were dispatched to the school.

A Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was first to arrive on scene and reported heavy smoke in multiple hallways. Fire Departments from Oakford and Talulla were also then called to give mutual aid.

The fire was located in an art classroom on the northwest side of the school. A Sheriff’s Office official said fortunately both doors to the classroom were closed which kept the fire contained to that area.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to the art classroom. According to a report on the Petersburg Fire Department’s social media, a rural fire department crew had the fire under control within minutes.

Heavy smoke spread to a couple of exterior rooms, however, no other damage was sustained. Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 10:00 this morning. All classes at PORTA High School have been canceled for the day.