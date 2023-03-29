Multiple Departments Respond to Early Morning Structure Fire in Rural Beardstown

Multiple departments responded to an early morning structure fire in rural Beardstown.

According to a release by the Beardstown Fire Department on the department’s Facebook page, at approximately 1:00 am, the Beardstown Fire Department responded to the call and upon arrival found the unattached garage fully involved with fire.

According to the report, Fire Departments from Arenzville and Meredosia were called for mutual aid to haul water due to the distance of the fire from a water source.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the garage has been deemed a total loss. No injuries were listed in the report.

The Beardstown Fire Department was assisted on scene by Beardstown Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Ameren Illinois.