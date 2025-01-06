Multiple Departments Respond to Structure Fire in Frigid Temps in Rural Alexander on Sunday

Multiple rural fire agencies handled a structure fire in the bitter cold and snow early Sunday morning.

According to a report, crews from the Alexander, Waverly, New Berlin-Island Grove and Franklin fire departments responded to a a machine shed fire at 1325 Contrary Lane in rural Alexander at approximately 11:15AM Sunday. Upon arriving portions of the building had already collapsed in on itself. Fire crews knocked down the fire quickly, and cooled off a nearby 500 gallon propane tank.

Weather conditions and visibility on scene continued to worsen. Crews spent well over 2hrs on scene to finish hitting hot spots. No cause or origin of the fire was listed in the reports. No injuries were reported.