Multiple Drug Warrant Arrests in Pike Made In Last Week

From Top L to R: Gills, Friedel; Second row: Otterstedt, Scott; Third Row: Thaxton, Higgins; Bottom Row: Little, Black (Courtesy of the Pike County Sheriff's Department)

Eight people have been busted in Pike County on various warrants over the last week.

According to a press release from the Pittsfield Police Department, on August 31st, officers with the Pittsfield Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police executed a court-authorized search warrant at 124 South Illinois Street in Pittsfield. Officers located and seized methamphetamine, methamphetamine-related paraphernalia, firearms, money, and other contraband. As a result of the investigation, five people were arrested and charged:

61-year old Michael E. Gillis of Pittsfield has been charged with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, illegal possession of syringes, and illegal possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card. Gillis also faces outstanding drug charges in Madison County.

37-year old Matthew A. Friedel of Jerseyville has been charged with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

27-year old Melody A. Otterstedt of Pittsfield has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

42-year old Geofrey J. Scott of Carrollton has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

32-year old David L. Thaxton of Alton has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All 5 individuals remain held at the Pike County Jail on bond pending a first appearance in court today.

On Wednesday, August 30th just before 11PM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pittsfield Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force executed a court-authorized search warrant in the 200 block of Chestnutt Street in Pittsfield. Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, methamphetamine was located and seized.

Arrested as a result of the search warrant were 34-year old Tiffany L. Higgins and 40-year old Earl P. Black, both of Pittsfield for possession of methamphetamine. Higgins and Black were arrested without incident and remain lodged in the Pike County Jail.

On Wednesday, August 30th at 8:30PM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and West Central Illinois Task Force executed a court-authorized search warrant in the 300 block of South Bickford Street in Griggsville. Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, over 10 grams of methamphetamine, methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia, and hypodermic syringes were located and seized.

Arrested as a result of the search warrant was 35-year old Sydney P. Little of Griggsville for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of syringes.

Little was arrested without incident and also remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.