Multiple Fire Departments Called to Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs

Multiple Fire Departments in the area are en route to a fire alarm call at the new warehouse on the campus of Westermeyer Industries on Illinois Route 100 south of Bluffs.

Initial calls came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 2PM.

Scanner chatter says that employees have made it out of the building at this time. Witnesses say that smoke from a fire can be seen just west of Jacksonville.

Law enforcement is asking for everyone to avoid the area at this time.

This is breaking news and preliminary reports. We will provide more information once it becomes available.