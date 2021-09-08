Multiple Fire Departments Respond to Structure Fire in Roodhouse

Multiple Fire Departments responded to a six-alarm structure fire in Roodhouse Wednesday afternoon.

The structure fire broke out and spread to a two-story house at the corner of Roodhouse Avenue and Franklin Street in Roodhouse. Initial reports indicate crews were called to the scene at approximately 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

As of our last update from the scene at approximately 5:30 pm, crews had the blaze under control and were working to put out hot spots in the attic, which officials said was more difficult due to the tin roof of the structure holding in heat.

Roodhouse Fire Department Chief Terry Hopkins says the fire originated at the back of the structure and quickly spread due to the windy conditions.

“The garage on the other side of this house is where it actually started, and by the time we got called the garage was pretty fully involved. Of course the winds not working in our favor once again, so now it got into this big old barn of a house.”

Fire officials believe the fire originated in the garage attached to the house. A cause has yet to be determined.

Hopkins says they do not know the cause of the fire at this time. He says they believe there were people living in the garage area of the home who were working to move into the main structure which was connected to utility services. As of press time, no injuries were reported.

Agencies that responded to the scene include fire departments from Roodhouse, White Hall, Greenfield, Carrollton, Rockbridge, and Kane.