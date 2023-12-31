Multiple Injuries Following Three Vehicle Crash on Beardstown Bridge Approach Saturday Afternoon

According to reports by both Illinois State Police Troop 6 officials and the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department, just before 3:00 pm Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a three-vehicle crash on Illinois Routes 67 and 100 on the approach to the Illinois River bridge.

According to a release by the Beardstown Fire Department on social media, upon arrival, an SUV had come to rest on its roof following the crash. Separate from the SUV, a four-door sedan was pinned against the guardrail by a third vehicle, a full-size pickup truck attached to a flatbed trailer.

Beardstown Fire officials say two people had to be extricated from the sedan that was pinned. One person was airlifted from the scene and two others were transported by ambulance, all to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the State Police, the Beardstown bridge was closed to traffic in both directions for approximately two hours and reopened to traffic shortly after 5:00 pm.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police. Responding agencies at the scene were Beardstown Fire and Ambulance, Air Evac 27, Beardstown Police, Cass County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Schuyler County Ambulance, and Illinois State Police.