Multiple Jacksonville Rail Crossings Closed for Repairs

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 7, 2020 at 11:36am

Multiple rail crossings in Jacksonville are closed to traffic today for repairs.

Six crossings in total are closed, which include all crossings between North Main Street and Westgate Avenue.

Crossings over the Norfolk Southern line at North Church, Prairie, Diamond, Caldwell, Sandusky and Webster are closed to traffic for approach replacement.

Both Westgate and North Main are open to traffic, as well as all crossings east of North Main.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes through town until further notice.