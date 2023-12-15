Multiple People Are Dead in Shooting Near Ashland

By Benjamin Cox on December 15, 2023 at 4:45am

Multiple people are dead after a shooting that occurred near Ashland last night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Police, Pleasant Plains Police, and Illinois State Police responded to the shooting that was first reported just before 9 o’clock last night.

Multiple deaths were confirmed by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

No further details have been confirmed at this hour by law enforcement.

We will provide further updates once they become available.

UPDATE 6AM: According to a Jacksonville Police report, officers of Jacksonville Police conducted a traffic stop on a dark green GMC Yukon SUV at North Main and East Oak Street in Jacksonville at 9PM. The vehicle was registered to a Ronald L. Cobren of Philadelphia Township. The vehicle was allegedly being pursued by multiple agencies eastbound on Illinois Route 125 from Philadelphia.



Burn marks at the scene of the traffic stop confirm a fire occurred.