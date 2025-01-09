Multiple People Arrested in Weekend Drug Sting in Pittsfield

Multiple people were arrested by the Pittsfield Police in a weekend drug sting operation.

According to a press release from the Pittsfield Police, on Saturday, January 4th, Pittsfield Police and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants on Kellogg Street in Pittsfield as a part of an ongoing illicit drug investigation.

59-year old Michael Capps of Pittsfield was stopped as he was driving a vehicle before the execution of the search warrant at a home in the 100 block of West Kellogg Street. He was arrested for driving with a suspended license and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine during the stop.

Officers then executed the search warrant at the residence and located and seized methamphetamine, digital scales, and methamphetamine paraphernalia. Capps was arrested for unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

52-year old Shelly Evans was also issued a citation for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. According to the release, Evans is a prior methamphetamine offender and has served time in the Illinois Department Corrections.

Officers are then said to have executed a second warrant in the 500 block of West Kellogg Street on Saturday. Upon execution of the warrant, police are said to have witnessed two individuals running from the back of the residence. The second subject turned themselves into law enforcement on Monday, January 6th. Another subject was not at the residence at the time of the execution of the warrant and was subsequently arrested by Pike County deputies at a residence in Barry.

On Saturday, officers arrested 52-year old William T. Fulmer for possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams with intent to deliver. Fulmer is said to be a prior methamphetamine offender and is currently on parole from IDOC on meth-related offenses.

Officers also arrested 40-year old John J. Bridgewater in Barry for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was transported back to Pittsfield and booked and released from the Pike County Jail. Bridgewater is also a previous methamphetamine offender, having previously served time for meth-related offenses in IDOC.

42-year old Timothy Shanks turned himself into law enforcement on Monday. Shanks was cited for possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams with intent to deliver. Shanks was also arrested for aggravated delivery of methamphetamine stemming from a separate investigation. According to police, Shanks allegedly sold methamphetamine in October 2024 at the same address in the 500 block of Kellogg Street. Shanks is also said to be a prior methamphetamine offender who has served time in IDOC.

On Saturday, officers are said to have seized approximately 65 grams of purported methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies, methamphetamine paraphernalia, a television and a security surveillance system.

All of the individuals were cited and later released in accordance with provisions of the SAFE-T Act and were given notices to appear in Pike County Circuit Court.