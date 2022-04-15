Multiple Sangamon County Fire Departments Battle Barn Fire on Old Jacksonville Road

Photo of smoke from a barn fire on Old Jacksonville Road that could be seen from the Sam's Club parking lot on Veteran's Parkway in Springfield. (Courtesy of Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook Page).

Multiple fire departments in Sangamon County spent the afternoon battling a barn fire.

Initial reports about a barn fire came in around 11:45AM Saturday from the 7100 block of Old Jacksonville Road just west of Springfield near Farmingdale.

The caller who reported the fire said the barn was approximately 50 feet from a residence. Springfield firefighters reported heavy smoke from the location while en route.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned about possible live ammunition and a propane tank near the area. Reports of some of that ammunition going off in the area were heard by eye witnesses. Firefighters then advised the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office to shut down Old Jacksonville Road in both directions.

Mutual aid was rendered to the scene by Loami, New Berlin, and Chatham Fire Departments.

Also complicating the scene was a downed power line, Ameren was dispatched and power was cut to both structures a little after 1:30PM.

Both lanes of Old Jacksonville Road reopened around 2:35PM as knockdown of the fire continued. A backhoe was brought to the scene to spread out debris to finish off suppression efforts.

An unidentified firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

This story will be updated.