Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Jacksonville

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation into a recent rash of Vandalism cases.

The Jacksonville Police Department received twelve separate reports of vehicles being shot at with a paintball gun early Sunday morning. Police say the damage occurred in the overnight hours and was concentrated on the west side of the city.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.