Municipal Building Closing to Public Access

The City of Jacksonville Municipal Building will be closing to public access.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard made the announcement today that beginning at 4:30 this afternoon until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ezard says employees will continue to work and conduct business, and he is asking the community to conduct essential business via phone or email, and to drop off documents using the drive up window on the west side of the building.

Mayor 217-479-4610 mayor@jacksonvilleil.gov

City Clerk 217-479-4613 cityclerk@jacksonvilleil.gov Treasurer’s Office 217-479-3512

Cemeteries 217-479-4651 (Diamond Grove)

217-479-4652 (East Cemetery)

Community Development 217-479-4620 mscott@jacksonvilleil.gov

Emergency Management 217-479-4616 esda@jacksonvilleil.gov

Fire Department 217-479-4656 jfdchief@jacksonvilleil.gov

(non-emergency)

Human Resources 217-479-3507 ccooper@jacksonvilleil.gov

Lakes Department 217-479-4644 bgilbreth@jacksonvilleil.gov

Maintenance 217-479-4625 tchumley@jacksonvilleil.gov

Municipal Utilities 217-479-4615 slong@jacksonvilleil.gov

Municipal Services/Streets 217-479-4653 citygarage@jacksonvilleil.gov

Parks Department 217-479-4641 afletcher@jacksonvilleil.gov

Police Department 217-479-4630 jpdchief2@jacksonvilleil.gov

If unsure what department to contact please contact sda@jacksonvilleil.com and you will be redirected to the correct department.

For up-to-date information about the City of Jacksonville visit our website at www.jacksonvilleil.gov