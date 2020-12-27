Municipal Races Taking Shape in Scott & Greene

Several area municipalities have contested races upcoming for the April consolidated election. Filings for municipal elections ended on Monday in the area.

In Winchester, incumbent mayor Rex McIntire will vie for another term against Steve Hoots. Winchester’s administration will also see a change, as current city clerk Brenda Robinson is running for alderman in Winchester’s Ward 3 against Ron Bell. Tony Cox and Terry Little will vie for the clerk’s position vacated by Robinson.

In Manchester, Tom Benton and Mark Hankins are squaring off for village president. Currently, Ricky Blakely is filling the unexpired term of the late Ron Drake, who passed away last year. Blakely has opted not to seek election to the post. Benton currently serves on the Manchester village board, and if he wins, his seat will be vacated. If that becomes reality, Marty DeFrates and Nancy Knapp, who are seeking a two-year term on the board would both automatically fill open positions.

In Bluffs, 5 people are running for 4 seats on the school board. Terri Kunkel, Roger Barnett, Gary Westermeyer, Matt Bangert, and Anthony Surratt are trying to take one of the spots.

In White Hall, three candidates are going after the mayor’s office. Incumbent Brad Staats will be challenged by Derek Kleidon and Phillip Shipley.

In Carrollton, incumbent mayor Joe Montanez is be challenged by former Carrollton Public Works Director Mike Snyder. Snyder retired from the position earlier this year, according to the Greene Prairie Press. Carrollton City Clerk Karen Kirbach is not seeking a second term in office. Former Carrollton Grade School Principal Donna Nonneman will face off against Vicki Jackson to fill that position.

The consolidated election is set for April 6th.