Municipalities Receive Final Traunch of ARPA Funds from the State

More than 1,200 municipalities received notification from the state on Wednesday that they will receive a portion of $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Jacksonville received their second traunch of $1.265 million. A full list of each municipality and their amounts can be found at this link.

Through ARPA, in accordance with federal rules, COVID-19 relief funding was provided directly to localities with a population above 50,000 while states distributed relief funds to Non-Entitlement Units or NEUs that did not receive direct aid from the federal government. NEUs received funding as part of the first tranche in the fall of 2021 and recipients who claimed funds last year will automatically receive the second half of funding. The funding can be used to cover expenses incurred while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. These funds can also be used to invest in building, maintaining, or upgrading water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

Each local government receiving funds will be required to provide a project expenditure report to the U.S. Treasury by the end of April, then annually thereafter. Each must follow all federal compliance and reporting responsibilities.