Murder Charge Announced in Beardstown Death Investigation

The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Beardstown man after a body was discovered in a vehicle on Friday night.

The Beardstown Police responded to a subject deceased in a vehicle after a 9-1-1 call was placed at a residence in the 1400 block of Clay Street in Beardstown. Beardstown Police called in members of ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation to handle the investigation.

The victim has been identified as 27-year old Steve Dominguez. The suspect in the shooting, 37-year old Jean C. Santiago-Nieves of Beardstown remained on scene and was taken into custody by officers.

After a thorough investigation, ISP presented its case to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office and a charge of First-Degree Murder was approved. Santiago-Nieves was transported to the Schuyler County Jail pending his first court appearance.