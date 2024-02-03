Murphy Appointed to IL State Museum Board

A former Republican State Representative of Springfield has been appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker to serve on the Illinois State Museum Board.

Mike Murphy, the former State Representative of the 99th District, has been appointed to serve on the board.

Murphy resigned from the Illinois General Assembly in November 2021 after serving a single term in office. Murphy, the past owner of Charlie Parker’s Diner, served on Divernon School Board and the Divernon Village Board prior to his election to the State House.

Murphy had won re-election unopposed for the seat in 2020 but said he wouldn’t run against fellow Republican Avery Bourne in the newly drawn 108th District after the census. Murphy’s retirement didn’t last long as he took over as president and chief executive officer of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce the following day, a position he has been in ever since.