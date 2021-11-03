Murphy Lands Springfield Chamber CEO Job

It appears that a new job opportunity for an Illinois state representative not seeking re-election to the General Assembly has lined up.

Springfield media outlets reported this morning that current 99th District Representative Mike Murphy has been named the new CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce. Murphy announced last week he was seeking the job while doubling down on his announcement that he would not primary against current fellow Republican lawmaker Avery Bourne, who currently serves in the 95th District.

Bourne and Murphy were drawn together into the new 108th legislative District that stretches from Menard County down to Staunton in southern Macoupin County.

Murphy told the State Journal Register that he was excited and humbled to receive the new job and that he looks forward to helping continue to build and promote the Springfield business community.

According to the SJ-R, Murphy served six years on the board before leaving in 2020. Murphy replaces Chris Hembrough who announced on August 17th he was taking on a new business development role with Peerless Cleaning. Hembrough had served as CEO for the Springfield Chamber for 6 years.

According to a Springfield Chamber press release, Murphy beat out 36 other candidates for the position.