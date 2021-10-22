Murphy Lining Up Next Job After General Assembly

A Springfield State Representative is already lining up his next move beyond the General Assembly.

Current 99th District Representative Mike Murphy announced early last month that he would not run in the newly drawn 108th District Seat next year. Murphy said at the time he would not primary against current 95th District Representative Avery Bourne. Under the current iteration of the state’s legislative maps that are being fought over in court, Bourne and Murphy are drawn together.

Murphy said last month that he feels Bourne is a future of the state Republican Party and hopes for her to continue. This morning on WTAX, Murphy doubled down on retiring from the legislature. Murphy said he’s applied for the job of president of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

Bourne said in a press conference on Friday that she has hated the state remap process but said she would run next year regardless.