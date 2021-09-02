Murphy Prepared to Retire Rather Than Face Bourne for new 108th District Seat

The re-map of Illinois’ state legislative districts passed last night in special session. It now heads to the governor’s desk and in front of a 3-judge panel to see if it will remain intact.

If it does remain, it may result in the retirement of one Central Illinois Republican lawmaker.

WMAY reports that current 99th District Representative Mike Murphy of Springfield says he will step aside rather than give a primary challenge to current 95th District Representative Avery Bourne. The two GOP Representatives have been drawn into the new 108th District that stretches from Menard County down to Staunton in southern Macoupin County.

Murphy, who was first elected to the Illinois House in 2018, says he’s known Bourne for years and sees her as the future of the Illinois GOP, and says he has no interest in facing off against her.

Locally, 100th District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer has been drawn into the new 99th District which stretches from Ashland to Quincy. The district splits Morgan County in two, with the southern portions of the former 100th district now on its own without Jacksonville. Davidsmeyer may face a primary challenge from 94th District Representative Randy Frese of Quincy.