Murphy Resigns House Seat

An Illinois state lawmaker announced his resignation today.

99th District Representative Mike Murphy of Springfield announced his resignation today which is effective as of 11:59 tonight.

Murphy recently announced he would not seek reelection after newly-drawn legislative maps would have him facing off against Republican Representative Avery Borne of Litchfield in the new 108th District.

Murphy has served in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2019. Earlier this month Murphy was officially chosen as the new CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

Murphy told the State Journal-Register that he was excited and humbled to receive the new job and that he looks forward to helping continue to build and promote the Springfield business community. Murphy reportedly beat out 36 other candidates for the position.