Murphy To Use Ties To ILGA to Help Springfield

A recently retired State Representative says his new job shouldn’t run afoul of the state’s registered lobbyist requirements.

Mike Murphy, who announced his resignation from the General Assembly as the 99th District Representative on Wednesday, says his new job as the head of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce won’t cause a conflict with the state’s “revolving door” rules for former lawmakers.

Murphy told WMAY that he will take advantage of his ties to the legislature to advocate on behalf of Springfield business interests, but says he doesn’t believe that would violate any state rules on lobbying activities by former lawmakers. Murphy says if he is required to register with the state as a lobbyist, he would do so.

Murphy’s district got absorbed into the newly drawn 107th legislative district, which also houses 95th District Representative Avery Bourne of Morrisonville. Murphy said earlier this summer if he was placed in a district that would require him to primary Bourne, he would retire from the General Assembly because he feels that Bourne is a part of the future of the state Republican party and wants her to continue her work in the General Assembly.