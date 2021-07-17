Murrayville Man Charged with Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child

A Murrayville man was arrested this week on charges of criminal sexual assault.

45-year-old Casey J. Kline was booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 8:00 am Wednesday on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault through the use of a controlled substance, and two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

According to a report by the Journal-Courier, the first predatory sexual assault charge occurred in July of 2017, with the second occurring in November of 2019.

Bail for Kline was set at $500,000 in Morgan County Court on Friday. He remains lodged at the jail.

The two charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child are Class X felonies. If convicted, Kline could face six to 30 years in prison with the possibility of parole.