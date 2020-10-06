Murrayville Man Missing Since Sunday

A Murrayville family has been searching for one of their own for the last two days. 32 year old Robert “Joey” Schofield, Jr. went missing on Sunday evening. According to the family, Schofield was last seen leaving work at Nestle in Jacksonville. His vehicle was last seen traveling on the Nortonville Black Top Road in Murrayville. His vehicle with his personal firearm were later found abandoned on a back road near a new home he was building on Sheriff Road in rural Murrayville. Family were able to ping his cellphone at 7:30 Sunday evening about 5 miles east of the new home site where the car was located.

Schofield was last seen wearing a black Grave Digger monster truck t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. Schofield stands approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and a beard. He wears glasses and has partial dentures. He has a tattoo on his left bicep of a wolf head.

If you have seen Schofield or know of his whereabouts, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 217-243-6123. The family and the sheriff’s department are resuming searches of the area where his car was located at 9AM this morning.