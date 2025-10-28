Murrayville man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge in Greene County

By Benjamin Cox on October 28, 2025 at 11:15am

A Murrayville man pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge in Greene County Circuit Court yesterday.

Michael J. VanGiesen, 25, of Murrayville pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor animal cruelty. Two counts of Class 4 felony aggravated cruelty to animals was dismissed per the plea agreement.

VanGiesen was booked into the Greene County Jail by Greene County Deputies on the charges on June 16. Charging documents filed by Greene County State’s Attorney Craig Grummel alleged VanGiesen shot and killed a German short-haired pointer in March and about the same time shot a beagle, causing serious injuries.

VanGiesen was sentenced to 2 years of adult probation, ordered to pay a county fine and restitution to the animals’ owners and ordered to serve 100 hours of community service.