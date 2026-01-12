Murrayville man sentenced for child pornography charges

A Murrayville man arrested last year following a standoff with law enforcement has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

According to online Morgan County court records, Corey Lucas, 42, was sentenced following a negotiated plea agreement during a pretrial conference on Wednesday. Lucas pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography, both Class X felonies.

Under the agreement, Lucas was sentenced to 7½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge Chris Reif. The sentences are to be served consecutively at 50%, with credit for 361 days already served in the Morgan County Jail. The court also recommended Lucas be placed at Taylorville Correctional Center. The remaining four charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Lucas was originally arrested in January 2025 following an investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation and the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to Illinois State Police, investigators began looking into Lucas in March 2024 after receiving information that he possessed child sexual abuse material. Digital evidence gathered during the investigation indicated Lucas both possessed and produced child pornography at his Morgan County residence.

ISP said Lucas became aware of the pending charges on January 10, 2025, and made suicidal statements. Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to conduct a well-being check and reported finding Lucas armed with a handgun. Authorities said Lucas barricaded himself inside his home on Clausse Road, prompting the sheriff’s office to request assistance from ISP.

Illinois State Police SWAT officers and Crisis Negotiation Team members responded, and Lucas was taken into custody without injury at approximately 7:25 p.m. on January 11, 2025, according to ISP. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and formally booked the following morning where he remained after he was detained under provisions of the SAFE-T Act, labeling him an imminent danger to the community, according to court records.