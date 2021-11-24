Murrayville Man Sentenced For July Break-Ins

A Murrayville man who was arrested in connection to several break-ins in Murrayville and Woodson over the summer is heading to prison.

27 year old Dustin R. Black pled guilty to theft and violation of an order protection yesterday in Morgan County Court.

Black was arrested by Murrayville-Woodson Police on July 13th after Black was pinpointed as a suspect who had broken into Murrayville Town Hall removing tools and equipment. Black was also a suspect in several other break-ins around the Murrayville area that also had items taken out of semis, along with a burglary to a Murrayville Fire engine. Black was later apprehended after returning to Town Hall later that night. At the time of his apprehension, Black told police he was armed with a pistol.

The order of protection violation came on July 14th after a party familiar with Black had placed the order at the Morgan County Courthouse that morning after Black’s first appearance in court.

Yesterday, Black was sentenced to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, given credit for time served, plus ordered to pay fees and court costs.