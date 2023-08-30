Murrayville Man Sentenced to 9 Years in IDOC

A Murrayville man is headed to prison after pleading guilty in Morgan County court Tuesday.

33-year-old Paul D. Gray of the 200 block of McDonald Street in Murrayville was charged in Morgan County Circuit Court with one count of class 2 felony burglary and class 3 felony theft stemming from an arrest on October 27th of last year.

The incident was the subject of a Morgan, Scott, Cass Counties Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week back in November. According to charging documents and the Crime Stoppers release, Gray forced entry into a shed in the 2100 block of Heitz Road north of Jacksonville near Literberry and removed a black 5×8 single axle flatbed trailer and 2019 Honda Rancher ATV valued in excess of $500.00.

Gray pleaded guilty to the burglary charge in Morgan County Court on Tuesday. The theft charge and an additional class 3 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine from a separate arrest were both dismissed per the plea.

Gray was sentenced to serve nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release. He was given credit for 23 days served in the Morgan County Jail and ordered to pay a $500 fine plus fees and court costs.