Murrayville Man Turns Himself In Amid Child Abuse Investigation by ISP

A Murrayville man turned himself into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department yesterday morning after an investigation by the Illinois State Police into allegations of child abuse.

31 year old Joseph E. Wardell of Murrayville turned himself into Morgan County authorities and was booked on a Class 3 Felony Aggravated Battery of a Child charge at 10:38AM. According to the Illinois State Police, On October 20, 2020, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 4 was requested by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Morgan County to investigate the alleged battery of a two-month-old infant. A thorough investigation was conducted by ISP Zone 4, and reports were forwarded to the Morgan County State’s Attorney for review.

Wardell posted 10% of the $10,000 cash bond and was released. Wardell’s initial court appearance is set for March 30th in Morgan County, where formal charges are expected to be filed by the Morgan County State’s Attorney. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing according to ISP Zone 4 DCI. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.