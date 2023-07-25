Murrayville PD Arrest Two In Connection to Stolen Lawnmower

The Murrayville Police Department says two individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing a lawnmower earlier this month.

The Murrayville Police Department took a report of a theft of a red Toro LX468 riding lawnmower from a residence on East Superior in Murrayville on July 5th. On Wednesday, July 19th, officers with the Murrayville Police say that the lawnmower had been recovered and returned to its rightful owners.

Subsequent to an ongoing investigation into the incident, Murrayville Police arrested 48-year old Monica S Knott of the 100 block of East Superior Street in Murrayville and 37-year old Steven C. Daum of the 100 block of Willis Lane in Murrayville on Sunday evening. Knott is charged with Theft over $500 and Possession of Stolen Property. Daum is charged with Theft over $500 and Criminal Damage to Property over $500.

As of this morning, both remained lodged at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.