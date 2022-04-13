Murrayville Road Project to Possibly Start in Late Summer

The Morgan County Commissioners heard an update Monday on a pair of road work projects that are slated to begin this year.

The Commissioners approved a resolution that approves funds for the Murrayville Road project that stretches the entirety of the road from Highway 267 to route 67.

Morgan County Highway Engineer Matt Coultas says project planning is in the final submittal stage and should be on the IDOT letting in June. “We’re in a position now where the Commissioners agreed to the local funding share portion of that particular project. So we’ll see what kind of numbers we get come June.”

Coultas says he isn’t 100% sure when the Murrayville Road Project will start, but he is confident it will begin this year. “It depends on how fast the contracts get executed and come back. We’re on a thirty-day wait period. I would foresee it starting up by the end of the summer this year.”

Coultas also updated the Commissioners on the Concord-Arenzville Road project this morning. He says that project should start relatively soon. “We are set for the state letting for April 29th. They backed up the state letting by a week so once we get the bids in there we will see where we can go with that and once again probably another thirty days out on the contract.”

Coultas says if all goes according to plan, work should begin on the Concord-Arenzville Road sometime in late spring or early summer this year.