Murrayville Woman Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession Charges

A Murrayville woman will spend the next decade in prison on drug charges.

41-year old Emily K. Odle pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing cocaine between 15-100 grams on Tuesday in Morgan County Circuit Court. Odle was arrested by the Murrayville-Woodson Police Department on June 7th after a drug investigation. At the time of her arrest, officers are said to have located approximately 50 grams of crack-cocaine within Odle’s possession.

Odle was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay fines, fees, and court costs. She was given credit for 118 days served in the Morgan County Jail.