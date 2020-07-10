Murrayville Woodson E.A.S. Recipient of Helping Heroes Donation

Pictured from left to right are: Stephen Bridges, Rick Pettit and Jeff Cunningham.

The Murrayville Woodson E.A.S. Received a helping hand this week.

The non-profit emergency medical services agency was selected to be a recipient of an Operation Helping Heroes donation for 2020.

The Operation Helping Heroes Program was developed by Country Financial in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019 the program expanded to include first responder and military organizations.

Rick Pettit with County Financial presented a donation of $1,500 to Murryaville Woodson E.A.S. Representatives this week. On hand to receive the check were Jeff Cunningham and Stephen Bridges who said the agency will use the proceeds to assist with restocking personal protective equipment supplies.

Pettit says it is an honor to assist agencies such as this, especially during times of a pandemic.

The Murryville Woodson E.A.S. Relies on donations and fundraisers to support their service to Murryville, Woodson, Manchester and surrounding areas in Morgan County.