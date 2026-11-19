By Benjamin Cox on November 19, 2026 at 11:10am

The closure of Murrayville’s only full-service restaurant has forced changes to a popular fundraiser for local emergency services.

West Bend Bar & Grill permanently closed October 30th after a little more than a year in business.

The Murrayville-Woodson EMS announced Monday that the American Legion in Jacksonville will replace West Bend as a satellite location for its Queen of Hearts drawing.

Participants can now attend the drawing at the American Legion, Brickey’s Junction, the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jacksonville, or The Triangle Bar & Grill.

Winners present at any of the four locations receive the full prize amount. Those not present receive half.

Officials say there is no jackpot cap, and weekly drawings will continue until the Queen of Hearts is found.