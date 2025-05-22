Murrayville-Woodson New School Quickened Timetable?

By Gary Scott on May 22, 2025 at 11:30am

There is talk of accelerating the timetable for the new Murrayville Woodson Grade School.

The board is expected to close on the property this week.

What makes Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek nervous is a shaky supply chain.

He says the finishing work on the Washington Grade School remodeling project was slowed because of slow shipments. He doesn’t want that to be repeated for this project. Talks of tariffs have made planners of construction projects all across the country less confident that they can find what they need soon.

Ptacek says he has asked engineers to accelerate the timetable as much as possible.

He would like to see the ground broken after harvest this fall, and the school, possibly, ready for occupancy by sometime late next year.

The new school will be located at the corner of Water Tower Road, and the Woodson-Winchester Blacktop. Route 267 will be on the eastern border of the school property.