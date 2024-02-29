Murrayville-Woodson PD, PAWS Work on Stray/Feral Cat Issue in Woodson

The Village of Woodson has a stray cat problem, and they are working with a local animal shelter this evening to correct it.

The Murrayville-Woodson Police issued an alert on Monday that the village was enduring stray cat trouble concentrated in and around the Maple Creek Estates mobile home park. The police department reminds residents that the village ordinance says that if you own an outdoor cat, they must stay contained in your yard or they would be considered a stray and in violation of the village’s ordinance. The cat would be subject to confiscation and taken to Morgan County Animal Control’s facility.

In an effort to assuage the issue, Jacksonville’s P.A.W.S. Has offered to set out live traps this evening to safely catch some of the strays to re-home them out of the village. Those that are caught this evening will be taken to the APL in Sangamon County to be spayed or neutered.

Murrayville-Woodson Police say that some local farmers have also stepped forward to adopt some of the cats after that in another effort to reduce the population and any possible stress it would place on the adoption center’s population.

Murrayville-Woodson Police ask that if you have an outdoor cat in the area to either keep them in your yard or ensure that they have an identification collar on so they are not taken.