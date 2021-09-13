Murrayville-Woodson Police Investigating Car Break-Ins From the Weekend

Murrayville-Woodson Police are currently investigating a string of car break-ins in the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday in the Village of Woodson.

Police report that between the hours of 11PM and 4AM Friday and Saturday, 8 unlocked vehicles at various locations throughout Woodson were reported to be rummaged through. 1 car had $2,500 in cash stolen and another, a white 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen. Various amounts of cash were taken from the remaining vehicles. In all, approximately $3,000 was stolen.

Murrayville-Woodson Police have obtained a video of 3 unidentified suspects in the case and are currently working to obtain more.

Murrayville-Woodson Police Chief Derek Suttles wishes to remind members of the community to lock their vehicles at night and make sure that vehicle keys are also removed to a secure location at night. He says no valuables should ever be left in a vehicle or left in sight while locked inside a vehicle.

Anyone with any information into the incident can call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 217-243-6123 or the Murrayville-Woodson Police at 217-882-3351. Anonymous tips also may be sent to the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300 or by texting at 274637. The first word of the text tip must be payout.