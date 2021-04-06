Murrayville-Woodson Police Officer Recognized for Life-Saving Actions

A Murrayville-Woodson Police Officer was recognized last night for his quick actions that lead to the life of a Murrayville man being saved.

At approximately 4:45 pm on Friday, March 26th, Murrayville-Woodson Police Officer Patrick McKinnon witnessed a rollover accident on Murrayville Road and US 267 when a truck came off of 267, lost control, and rolled at least once landing on its roof in a ditch full of water.

The driver of the truck, a Murrayville resident, was unable to free himself from his seatbelt and was trapped underwater. Murrayville-Woodson Chief of Police Derick Suttles says Officer McKinnon attempted to break the side window of the truck to gain access without success before being given a crowbar by passersby who stopped to help.

McKinnon with the assistance of some of the passersby was able to pull the victim from the vehicle and up onto the shoulder of the road. According to Chief Suttles, the driver was very blue in color and had no pulse when he was pulled from the vehicle. Civilians with medical training had stopped to help began performing CPR and were able to get his pulse back. The driver was then airlifted to a Springfield hospital and as of the last report was recovering from the accident.

Officer McKinnon was presented with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Life Saving Award during the Woodson Village Board meeting Monday night, for his on-duty actions involving the rescue.

FOP State Lodge Awards Chairman Jerry Lieb presented the award and said “Officer McKinnon’s quick and decisive actions saved a man from drowning in his upside-down vehicle,” and that “His efforts embody the true meaning of the police motto, ‘to protect and serve.’”