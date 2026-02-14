Murrayville’s Blimling named to LLCC Homecoming Court

Addy Blimling (left) and Chloe Cummings (right) pose with the Lincoln Logger at halftime of the homecoming basketball game in Springfield on Feb. 11.

By Benjamin Cox on February 14, 2026 at 4:19pm

Lincoln Land Community College announced its 2026 homecoming royalty during homecoming games on Wednesday, Feb. 11, capping off three days of activities.

This year’s LLCC Homecoming Royals Addy Blimling and Chloe Cummings were announced during halftime of the women’s basketball game. Blimling is a marketing major from Murrayville. She serves as the LLCC Student Trustee and as president of the Jacksonville Activities Board. Chloe Cummins, from Springfield, is studying psychology and plans to pursue a master’s degree. She works in the LLCC Student Support Services office in Springfield.

Students were nominated for homecoming royalty by LLCC faculty, staff and students based on their involvement and contributions to the college, then selected by a vote of the student body.

Other nominees included Emma Mackey from Chatham, Michael Matesa from Staunton, Jamauri Nelson from Chicago, Rae Richards from Springfield, Micah Smith from Taylorville and Daevion Williams from Springfield.