Museum Looking for members

By Gary Scott on September 10, 2026 at 9:16am

The Jacksonville Area Museum is looking to grow the museum’s five year old membership roll.

The museum celebrates its fifth birthday this month.

Laura Marks of the museum board says a growing membership is vitally important for the future of the museum.

Marks says the museum hopes to get about $23-thousand in memberships this year.

Marks says the museum is well worth the price.

She says a reception is planned for next Friday to unveil the mural made up of squares painted by area residents.

The annual membership dues range from $25 for students, to $100 for the top level, platinum. Membership levels are from $150 to $500 for businesses.

A membership application is available at the jacksonvilleareamuseum.org website. Marks says applications can also be picked up at the museum.