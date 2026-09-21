Museum Mural

By Gary Scott on September 21, 2026 at 11:44am

The new mural involving 100 squares was unveiled this past weekend at the Jacksonville Area Museum.

One hundred people painted squares with some direction from museum personnel And, the end product is a picture of the Eli Ferris Wheel at Main and Morton.

The museum also has opened the expanded quarters that will eventually feature store and building fronts of historic buildings in and around Jacksonville.

The project has not been finished yet. But, that part of the museum will be open for a couple of weeks.

The museum is celebrating its 5th birthday next Saturday.

The hours are 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, and free cupcakes will be offered.

The museum hours also include Wednesday from 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday from 1 to 4 PM.

The museum has had more than 12-thousand visitors since it opened in the Old Post Office Building on East State in September of 2021.