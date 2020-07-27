MW Conference Cancels Athletics Through 2020 Calendar Year

By Gary Scott on July 27, 2020 at 1:28pm

The coronavirus pandemic means Illinois College may not have sports this fall.

The Midwest Conference has announced that the presidents’ council has voted to suspend all league competition through December 31st this year.

The council said the schools are working with athletic directors to make sure the health and safety of student athletes are protected.

All new and returning students at Illinois college are being notified today by school president Dr Barbara Ann Farley.

The decision also delays the start of the season for basketball, swimming and indoor track and field.

The golf season is not impacted yet, because IC competes in the St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.