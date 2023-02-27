Names Released From Shipman Shooting

Names have been released in a fatal shooting in southwestern Macoupin County from over the weekend.

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison says in court documents that at 1:28 p.m. on Friday a call was dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Young Lane in Shipman about a male subject that had been shot and a woman that had been killed. Macoupin County deputies and various EMS services responded to the location and found that Theresa Kimbro had been shot and killed along with a dog, and John D. Sullivan had severe wounds to his face.

Sullivan was transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. According to WBGZ, the three subjects are believed to have lived together at the Shipman address. Police said at the time that the shooter in the incident had fled the residence southbound in a white truck.

The suspected shooter, later identified as Jacob T. Kimbro, Sr. was taken into custody in Cottage Hills by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at around 1:45pm Friday. According to Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies speaking to WBGZ, they said Kimbro’s apprehension was described as a tense standoff with a suicidal male who was armed with a handgun. Through the course of the incident in Madison County, deputies there learned that Kimbro was the person of interest in the Shipman shooting. Kimbro remains held in the Macoupin County Jail.

According to WICS Newschannel 20, Kimbro’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 20th for a preliminary hearing and arraignment. He is facing three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.