Names Released in Chatham Accident

Names have been released for the victim and the driver of the vehicle in the ongoing investigation of an accident that claimed four lives in Chatham yesterday.

Chatham police and state police say 44-year-old Marianne Akers of Chatham inexplicably ran off the road, through a field and into the east side of the YNOT After School Camp on Breckenridge Road in Chatham. The vehicle went through the building and exited on the west side.

Akers was not hurt and is not in custody. Police are awaiting toxicology tests. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Authorities do not believe this was a targeted attack.

The Sangamon County coroner’s office has identified the victims as 18-year-old Rylee Britton of Springfield, and three children from Chatham…8-year-old Ainsely Johnson, and 7-year-olds Kathryn Corley and Alma Buhnerkempe.

Coroner Jim Allmon says all four died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the incident. All four died at the scene.

Police says Britton and two of the children were hit outside the building. The other child was inside.

Six other children were taken to area hospitals and one remains in critical condition.

The accident occurred about 3:15 yesterday afternoon.

