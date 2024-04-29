NAMI Names Mt. Sterling Headquarters for West Central IL Affiliate

The National Alliance on Mental Illness has announced the opening of an office to service West Central Illinois.

Following a year-long intensive application process, NAMI recently approved the creation of the new affiliate, which will be headquartered in Mt. Sterling with outreach throughout the region.

In a press release, NAMI Illinois Executive Director Andrew Wade says they have been working several months to get the affiliate in the region ready to go. The affiliate will initially serve Adams, Brown, and Morgan counties, with the hopes of adding 7 others in the future.

NAMI Illinois and its affiliates throughout the state provide free mental health services, programs, training and resources to Illinois residents who have mental health concerns, as well as offer vital resources to families and friends.

According to the Quincy Herald-Whig, the Tracy Family Foundation and other community leaders recognized the need for mental health resources and approached NAMI Illinois to begin discussions for a new affiliate to serve west-central Illinois.

An open house will be held some time in June, with a date and location to be announced. A program director will be hired shortly to lead the West Central Illinois Affiliate.

To volunteer with NAMI West Central Illinois and/or to learn more about the services and resources that will be offered, email NAMI_WCI@namillinois.org or call 217-522-1403.