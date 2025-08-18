NAMI Plans a Walk in Jax

By Gary Scott on August 18, 2025 at 9:53am

A newly formed mental health group plans to hold an inaugural walk in Jacksonville this fall.

The first ever NAMIWalks event will be held Saturday, October 11th at Jacksonville Community Park.

NAMI stands for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The chapter here covers Morgan and surrounding counties.

Katie Neeley of NAMI says Jacksonville was an obvious first choice to hold a fun run and walk.

The new chapter covers Morgan, Scott, Cass, Greene, Pike and Brown county in this area.

Neeley says NAMI needs participation.

She says this includes sponsors, vendors, and anyone who wants to donate in kind items like raffle prizes, water, snacks, signage or volunteer time. She says they will also need runners and walkers.

Neeley says 100-percent of the funds raised stay local to support mental health programs.

Katie Neeley can be reached at Katie@namiillinois.org.