NAMI West Central Illinois To Host First Family Support Group Meeting on Aug. 20

The National Alliance on Mental Illness West Central Illinois affiliate will hold its first-ever Family Support Group Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Mt. Sterling Public Library.

The support group will be held the third Tuesday of every month from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the library.

The group is a free, confidential, peer-led support groups for any adult over the age of 18 who has a loved one or friend who has experienced, or is experiencing, a mental health condition. The group facilitators include Trenton Flowers and Katie Neeley.

Headquartered in Mt. Sterling, NAMI West Central Illinois serves the mental health needs of the residents in Adams, Brown, Cass, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Pike, Schuyler, and Scott counties.

NAMI West Central Illinois will begin offering the Recovery Support Group, which is intended for those individuals who have experienced/are experiencing a mental health condition, in the near future

NAMI Illinois and its affiliates throughout the state provide free mental health services, programs, training and resources to Illinois residents who have mental health concerns, as well as offer vital resources to families and friends.

To volunteer and/or learn more about the services and resources offered through NAMI West Central Illinois, email NAMI_WCI@namillinois.org or visit their website for more information.