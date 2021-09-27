Nanz Named New SAC at Springfield FBI

The FBI Springfield Field Office has a new special agent in charge. FBI Director Christopher Wray has named David G. Nanz as the new SAC. He replaces Sean Cox, who announced his retirement last month after 7 years leading Springfield Division.

Nanz joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001. For the last two years, Nanz has served as an inspector at the FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C.

Nanz earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in Washington and a law degree from George Mason University in Virginia. Before he joined the FBI, Mr. Nanz was a law clerk to the administrative law judges of the National Transportation Safety Board and was later an attorney with an aviation law firm in New York.